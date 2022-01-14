Google Meet’s live translated captions start rolling out

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th January 2022 2:55 pm IST
Google Meet's live translated captions start rolling out
Representative Image

San Francisco: After testing the feature, Google Meet has started rolling out live translated captions widely.

Meeting participants will be able to use live translated captions if the meeting is organised by a user in beta or an eligible Google Workspace edition.

“The live translated captions beta will remain open for the next several months,” the company said in a blogpost.

MS Education Academy

“Therefore, if you are participating in the beta with a Google Workspace edition not listed as ‘Available to’ above, your experience will remain the same,” it added.

Also Read
Apple South Korea’s 2021 sales soar 24% to top $5.97bn

Meeting participants can translate English meetings to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

This feature can be particularly helpful for all-hands meetings or training meetings with globally distributed teams.

Additionally, translated captions can be impactful in education settings, allowing educators to connect and interact with students, parents, and community stakeholders with diverse backgrounds.

It will be available to meetings organised by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Google Workspace for Education Plus customers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button