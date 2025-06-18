Google opens Safety Engineering Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated a new Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) at Divyasree Omega Towers in Kondapur, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, July 18. Telangana information technology minister D Sridhar Babu was also present on the occasion.

The GSEC is the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth internationally. Hyderabad joins the likes of Germany’s Munich, Ireland’s Dublin, and Spain’s Malaga as Google opened its first GSEC outside of Europe.

Google stated that GSEC India will play a dual role, to address the growing cybercrime in the country, and to advance AI-based threat detection in a bid to become a centre of security innovation.

The GSEC in Hyderabad forms part of the largest Google facility outside the United States. The move is expected to bring in thousands of jobs for Telangana IT workers, along with skilling and educational opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said, “Today, our lives are totally digital. Today, we are worried about privacy, safety and security. Our economy, our government and our lives are digital. If digital is safe, we will grow. I am proud Google will use the cybersecurity hub to develop advanced security and safety solutions.”

‘Rising Telangana’

Reddy also proudly spoke of Telangana as an alluring hub for investors and corporations, stating, “The Telangana state has emerged as the best destination to invest and set up companies,” adding that “The first link you will find in your search is Hyderabad.”

Referencing the goals he has set for the state, the CM added, “With a slogan of ‘ Telangana Rising’, the state government is already moving forward to achieve the One Trillion US dollar economy by 2035.”

IT minister Sridhar Babu called Telangana a “torchbearer for other states in ‘ethical innovation’, describing the fledgling young state as a “magnet for global capital” and a “model of inclusive digital governance.”

“Hyderabad is not just a city, it is the future,” added Babu, speaking confidently of the capital.

He further claimed that IT exports from Hyderabad in the financial year 2024-2025 yielded Rs 2.68 lakh crore, producing 40,000 new IT jobs for natives. Babu confidently declared that the GSEC will enhance Hyderabad’s skyline and become a name the city will boast of.

Google India vice president and country manager Preeti Lobana said that the company’s work in India had a clear set of goals. Firstly, helping businesses thrive and grow. Secondly, empowering India’s AI transformation. Thirdly, reimagining our core products so that these are more helpful and people can achieve more, and lastly, ensuring digital safety.

Emphasising the importance of AI and cybersecurity, Lobana further added, “For the internet to truly serve as a force for good and for India and Indians to help realise the potential, safety and security cannot be an afterthought.”

Google India’s vice president of commercial operations, Arijit Sarkar, said that “India’s digital journey continues to be nothing short of remarkable, connecting millions of people, unlocking unprecedented connections, commerce and growth. As the nation continues to have its rapid digital ascent, we must create a safe, secure and trustworthy online set-up.”

The inauguration of the GSEC represents a massive influx of livelihoods into the crammed cybercity, as well as stark implications of AI-based security innovations in an already massively surveilled state.