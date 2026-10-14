Google review row hits London eatery over owner’s Gaza remarks

UK-based Indian Sikh restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor, owner of Singh’s Dining in Fulham, west London, has appealed for public support amid financial difficulties, following online criticism over his remarks about Gaza, Muslims and his restaurant’s non-Halal policy.

In a X post on October 12, Kapoor said the restaurant was struggling with outstanding rent and the threat of legal proceedings from his landlord. He also alleged that Google was accepting one-star reviews while rejecting genuine five-star ratings.

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“Today, I’m swallowing my pride and asking for your help to save my restaurant,” he wrote, urging people to book tables and share his appeal.

Kapoor also highlighted the restaurant’s non-Halal policy and asked customers to support the business so it could continue operating.

Today, I’m swallowing my pride and asking for your help to save my restaurant.



Running a restaurant is more than a business to me. It’s my passion, my livelihood, and something I’ve worked incredibly hard to build.



We’re facing one of our hardest times. Right now, @Google is… pic.twitter.com/MS3jkh29xH — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) October 12, 2026

Kapoor claimed that genuine five-star reviews from customers were not being published, while one-star reviews were being accepted. He said the situation was affecting the restaurant’s business.

Google’s policies prohibit fake engagement and require reviews to reflect genuine customer experiences. Kapoor’s allegations about the handling of reviews have not been independently verified.

Kapoor also said a cyberattack had temporarily disrupted the restaurant’s website, preventing customers from making online bookings. He later announced that the website was back online and said the restaurant remained open.

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE – SINGH’S DINING



Our website has been hit by a cyber attack and has crashed, leaving customers unable to make online bookings and causing further business losses.



It is heartbreaking that radicalsr are going to such lengths to disrupt our business, but WE… pic.twitter.com/z8Fb7PsmGt — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) October 13, 2026

Gaza remarks

Kapoor also drew criticism for a video in which he questioned why a building in Gaza remained standing amid widespread destruction.

In the video, he addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Defence Forces, asking why the building had not been destroyed. The structure was identified as Al-Qadisia Girls School and was reportedly being used as an Israeli military base in occupied Gaza.

In a separate post on September 30, Kapoor shared an aerial image of a heavily damaged area, marking a building with a red circle. He wrote, “According to inbreds and retards, the destruction of buildings is called genocide.”

Remarks about Muslims and non-Halal policy

Kapoor has faced criticism for his remarks about Muslims while defending his decision not to serve halal meat.

In social media posts, he wrote, “Proudly we don’t sell Halal. We don’t cater inbreds.” He also referred to Muslims as the “inbred community” while alleging that people were posting fake reviews because of the restaurant’s non-Halal policy.

Some social media users called for negative reviews of the restaurant, while others criticised Kapoor’s remarks about Muslims.

Kapoor previously operated Rangrez Restaurant in Hammersmith, west London, which he announced would close in February 2026 after around 16 years. He attributed the closure to rising costs, online harassment and repeated disturbances. He also alleged that Rangrez had received hundreds of fake reviews from Pakistanis who had not been customers.

In a post on February 24, Kapoor called for a ban on halal products in Britain.

One reason Rangrez restaurant in London closed was that we took a stand against selling halal products, which led to hundreds of fake reviews from Pakistanis, even though they were not my customers.



This is Britain, and I ask for banning Halal products immediately.



Do you agree… pic.twitter.com/tsBGLYdNGn — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) February 24, 2026

Kapoor also faced criticism over his comments on the conflict involving Muslims. In a post on October 12, he wrote, “I think we’re safe for a while since Muslims are killing Muslims. It’s popcorn time.”