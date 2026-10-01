Why is this Gaza building still standing? Indian man asks Netanyahu

London: UK-based Indian content creator Harman Singh Kapoor has faced criticism after posting a video questioning why a building in the Gaza Strip was still standing while addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In the 30-second video posted on X, Kapoor holds a phone showing an aerial image of a building circled in red.

“Now I am asking Bibi and Israel Defense Force… why the f**k this building is still standing in Gaza?” he says.

Also Read Updated Google Maps images show scale of Gaza destruction

When the person filming asks which building he means, Kapoor points to the structure and replies, “This building.”

The person then says, “Oh, it’s just the one building left?” Kapoor responds, “Yeah, why?”

Footage shared by Kapoor identifies the structure as Al-Qadisia Girls School and states that it is “apparently being used as an Israeli base in occupied Gaza”.

Watch the video here

UK-based content creator Harman Singh Kapoor sparked backlash after questioning why a building in Gaza remained standing. The building was identified as Al-Qadisiyyah Girls School, reportedly being used as an Israeli military base. Kapoor is known for pro-Israel and anti-Muslim… pic.twitter.com/d6sopO2tH8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 1, 2026

The video drew criticism from social media users, with several questioning Kapoor’s remarks about the remaining structure amid extensive destruction across Gaza.

Some users also said his comments did not represent the wider Sikh community.

Kapoor faces further criticism over Gaza post

In a separate X post dated Wednesday, September 30, Kapoor shared an aerial image showing the heavily damaged area around the same structure, marked with a red circle.

He wrote: “According to inbreds and retards, the destruction of buildings is called genocide.”

The post drew further criticism, with users condemning his language and questioning his comments about Gaza.

Updated Google Maps satellite imagery has highlighted the scale of destruction in Gaza, showing extensive damage across Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City. Roads can be seen running through areas that previously contained densely built neighbourhoods, while many buildings are difficult to distinguish amid the widespread destruction.

Also Read Israel publishes Gaza satellite imagery, censors it in minutes

In Rafah, the Saudi neighbourhood in Tal Al-Sultan appears largely flattened. The area included a housing project with hundreds of units, while the former Swedish village has also suffered extensive damage, with only a limited number of structures visible.

The imagery also shows extensive damage around Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israeli forces withdrew from the medical complex on April 1, 2024, after a two-week siege. A World Health Organization mission that reached the site days later reported extensive damage to the hospital’s emergency, surgical and maternity buildings and described the facility as an “empty shell”.

Google Maps markers for schools, mosques, parks and restaurants remain visible in some affected areas. However, these markers indicate locations previously recorded on the platform and do not confirm whether the structures are still standing.