Israel publishes Gaza satellite imagery, censors it in minutes

Gaza: In an unusual lapse in Israel’s control over wartime visuals, an official public mapping portal, GovMap, briefly published clear imagery of a heightened level of destruction across northern Gaza.

The rare error was first flagged by a user on X on Monday, September 28. The user is known for frequently geolocating such incidents in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Eye reported.

GovMap generally blurs the entirety of the Gaza Strip, along with military bases and sensitive sites in occupied West Bank and Israel.

An Israeli military base at the Karni crossing, northern Gaza (Visuals from GovMap)

East Jabalia, Gaza (Visuals from GovMap)

Also Read Updated Google Maps images show scale of Gaza destruction

After the social media user exposed the high-resolution imagery, the Israeli government swiftly restored the blurring over Gaza on the GovMap website.

Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza (Visuals from GovMap)

Another user on X posted the unblurred satellite tiles on Soar Atlas after backing them up. The images are dated 2025 and show extensive destruction and roughly 11 military sites inside the buffer zone.

Ultra-high-resolution imagery of Northern Gaza was briefly available to view on Israel's GovMap website. It's since been censored.



Map 🗺👉: https://t.co/T8SaATRSBx



However, one of our community members @Nrg8000 preserved the map for anyone to explore, analyse, and compare for… pic.twitter.com/OSor4rxvul — Soar Atlas (@SoarAtlas) September 29, 2026

The unblurred imagery covered cities of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia as neighbourhoods more heavily affected during Israel’s military action since October 2023.