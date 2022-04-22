Google rolls out ‘reject all’ button for tracking cookies in Europe, UK

San Francisco: After facing fines from European consumer and market regulators, Google has introduced an equal “Reject all” and “Accept all” buttons for tracking cookies on its platforms.

Anyone visiting Search and YouTube in Europe, while signed out or in Incognito Mode, will see a new cookie consent choice.

“This update, which began rolling out earlier this month on YouTube, will provide you with equal ‘Reject all’ and ‘Accept all’ buttons on the first screen in your preferred language,” Sammit Adhya, Product Manager, Privacy, Safety & Security, said in a statement late on Thursday.

The users can also still choose to customise their choice in more detail with “More options”.

The new cookie button has been launched in France and will be rolled out across Europe, the UK and Switzerland.

“Before long, users in the region will have a new cookie choice — one that can be accepted or rejected with a single click,” said Adhya.

Earlier this year, France’s data protection agency CNIL fined Google $170 million for confusing cookie tracking policies.

The new privacy change, said Google, would impact not only Search and YouTube, but also the sites and content creators who use them to help grow their businesses and make a living.

“We believe this update responds to updated regulatory guidance and is aligned with our broader goal of helping build a more sustainable future for the web,” said the company.