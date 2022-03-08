Google to acquire cyber-security firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 8th March 2022 5:53 pm IST
Google announces Privacy Sandbox on Android to protect users from intrusive ads
Representative Image

San Francisco: Google on Tuesday announced to acquire leading cyber defense and response company Mandiant in an all-cash deal of $5.4 billion.

Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

The acquisition of Mandiant will complement Google Cloud’s existing strengths in security, the company said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

“Organizations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

“We look forward to welcoming Mandiant to Google Cloud to further enhance our security operations suite and advisory services, and help customers address their most important security challenges,” he added.

Also Read
Galaxy F23 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India

With the addition of Mandiant, Google Cloud will deliver an end-to-end security operations suite with even greater capabilities to support customers across their cloud and on-premise environments.

Mandiant brings real-time and in-depth threat intelligence gained on the frontlines of cybersecurity with the largest organisations in the world.

“Since our founding in 2004, Mandiant’s mission has been to combat cyber attacks and protect our customers from the latest threats,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO, Mandiant. “To that end, we are thrilled to be joining forces with Google Cloud. Together, we will deliver expertise and intelligence at scale, changing the security industry.”

The acquisition of Mandiant is expected to close later this year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button