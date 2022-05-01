Google’s ‘Pixel Watch’ expected to offer 300mAh battery

San Francisco: Tech giant Google’s upcoming smartwatch ‘Pixel Watch’ is reportedly going to be powered by a 300mAh battery and may also offer cellular connectivity.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Pixel Watch has a battery that comes in at 300mAh, reports 9To5Google.

The report also mentioned that the smartwatch is likely to come with cellular connectivity, however, it is not clear which of the model will support the feature.

A recent report said that three models of the upcoming smartwatch have received approval from the Bluetooth ‘Special Interest Group’ (SIG).

The new models titled ‘GWT9R’, ‘GBZ4S’ and ‘GQF4C’ have been certified for Google labeled as a “BT Wearable Design-Controller Subsystem”.

With Bluetooth approval now in, the next regulatory stop might be the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where each watch model gets its own listing revealing whatever differences, the report had said.

The most likely opportunity for Google to unveil hardware is at the Google I/O developer event, which has previously been the venue for launches like the Pixel 3a and Nest Hub Max.