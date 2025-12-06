Google’s top 10 most searched films of 2025 revealed

Hyderabad: Google India has released its Year in Search list for 2025, revealing the films that captured the attention of millions across the country. The list reflects how viewers explored different genres, languages, and storytelling styles throughout the year. From romantic dramas to mythological epics and crowd-pleasing action films, audiences showed a wide range of interests.

This year’s top searches proved that both new releases and older films can gain massive popularity. Re-releases, OTT success, strong music, star power, and cultural themes all played important roles in shaping online curiosity.

Top 10 Most Searched Movies in India in 2025

1. Saiyaara

2. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

3. Coolie

4. War 2

5. Sanam Teri Kasam

6. Marco

7. Housefull 5

8. Game Changer

9. Mrs

10. Mahavatar Narsimha

Saiyaara Leads the List

Saiyaara became the most searched Indian movie of 2025. Directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic drama impressed audiences with its emotional story, beautiful music, and strong debut performances.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

The Kannada prequel directed by Rishab Shetty generated strong discussion. Its mythological setting, powerful visuals, and cultural depth kept it trending online.

Coolie, War 2, and Sanam Teri Kasam

Rajinikanth’s action film Coolie ranked third because of its mass appeal and popular music.

War 2 followed at number four with huge buzz around Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Surprisingly, Sanam Teri Kasam claimed the fifth position after a successful re-release.

Marco to Mahavatar Narsimha

Marco, Housefull 5, and Game Changer earned high search volumes due to OTT releases, ensemble casting, and political themes.

At the bottom of the list, Mrs and the animated hit Mahavatar Narsimha showed the growing demand for strong female stories and mythological animation.