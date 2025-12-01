Government sanctions Rs 125 crore for metro connectivity to Old City

Hyderabad metro

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved Rs 125 crore for the metro connectivity to Hyderabad’s Old City.

The funds allocated will be utilised by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) for implementing metro connectivity works in and around the Old City. It will submit monthly expenditure reports and utilisation certificates to the accountant general and the state government for the current financial year.

Chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, on Monday, December 1, directed the finance department and district treasury officer, Hyderabad (Urban), to release and adjust the sanctioned amount.

This allocation is expected to significantly improve urban transit in the Old City, facilitating better connectivity for commuters and easing traffic congestion in the area.

The preliminary works for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 network in the Old City corridor began in the first week of January.

The 5.5-km corridor has been carefully planned to reduce property acquisition while ensuring smooth connectivity. The number of affected properties has been brought down from 1,100 to around 900 through engineering redesign and route realignment.

