Govind Pansare murder: Several outfits hold ‘jawab do’ protest

Nagpur: Several political and social outfits on Monday held a protest against the 2015 murder of communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare.

He and his wife were shot at in Kolhapur city on February 15, 2015. Pansare died five days later, while his wife survived.

Among the outfits that took part in the ‘jawab do’ (give answers) protest at Nagpur’s Samvidhan Square were the Communist Party of India, the Janata Dal (Secular), the Nationalist Congress Party, the Socialist Unity Centre of India and the Maharashtra Andhshraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

“It has been eight years since Comrade Pansare was killed but the police has still not arrested the real conspirators. Only some suspects have been arrested,” alleged CPI (Nagpur) secretary Arun Wankar.

Charges were framed against 10 accused in the case by a court in Kolhapur in January this year, which sets the criminal trial to begin.

The 10 accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections for murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy as well as provisions of the Arms Act.