Govt aims to take welfare schemes to people's door: Harish Rao

Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 20th April 2022 1:50 pm IST
Free coaching for govt job aspirants at Siddipet: Harish Rao
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana state minister for finance and health T Harish Rao along with the Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency MLA Manik Rao undertook a bicycle tour of different areas of Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency to know the people’s basic issues.  

The minister toured Momin mohalla, Sant Mohalla, Vishweshwar Mohalla, Khan mohalla, Ahmednagar, Gadi Watan Baba, and other localities.

The people apprised the minister about issues related to repairs of roads, drainage systems, street lights, drinking water supply, and other such issues.

The minister instructed the municipal commissioner and water supply officials to solve these problems.

“A budget of Rs.50 crores will be allocated to redress issues faced in all the Municipal wards of Zaheerabad. The state government will take all the welfare schemes right to the doorsteps of the people’s homes,” Rao said.

