Govt announces new procedures for NRI Aadhaar enrolment and update

Jeddah: In a significant development, The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced updates to the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Rules, streamlining the process for non-resident individuals (NRIs).

The changes, outlined in a circular dated January 16, 2024, now require NRIs to use specific forms when enrolling for Aadhaar.

Application eligibility for NRIs

NRIs, both minors and adults, holding a valid Indian Passport are eligible to apply for Aadhaar at any Aadhaar Kendra, according to an ET report.

Proof of Identity and Address For NRI applicants, a valid Indian Passport is the only accepted Proof of Identity (POI).

Additionally, birth certificates are mandatory for residents and NRIs born on or after October 1, 2023.

Email address requirement All NRIs must provide a valid email address during Aadhaar enrolment. It’s important to note that SMS/text messages will not be transmitted to non-Indian mobile numbers provided by NRIs, said a report.

Revised forms for Aadhaar enrolment/update. The updated guidelines introduce separate forms for residents and NRIs. These forms cater to different age groups and address proof requirements.

Form 1: To be used by residents and NRIs (with proof of address in India) aged 18 and above for enrolment or updating Aadhaar details.

Form 2: Specifically designed for NRIs providing address proof outside of India during enrolment or updating.

Form 3: For enrolling children (residents or NRIs with Indian addresses) aged 5 years and above but less than 18.

Form 4: For NRI children with addresses outside India.

Form 5: Intended for resident or NRI children (with Indian addresses) aged below 5 years for Aadhaar enrolment or updation.

Form 6: Designed for NRI children (with addresses outside India) aged below 5 years.

Form 7: Applicable to resident foreign nationals above 18 years seeking enrolment or updates. Requires details of foreign passport, OCI Card, valid long-term visa, and Indian visa. Email ID is mandatory. Form 8: To be used by resident foreign nationals aged below 18 years.

How do NRIs enroll kids for Aadhaar?

Aadhaar enrolment for NRI children follows the following process:

Child below 5 years of age: One of the parents or guardians must authenticate on behalf of the child and provide consent for enrollment by signing the enrolment form.

For NRI children, a valid Indian passport is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI). If the child is an Indian resident (not an NRI), any valid Proof of Relationship document, such as a Birth Certificate, along with the Aadhaar of the parent or guardian, can be used for enrollment.

Child between 5 to 18 years of age: One of the parents or guardians must give consent for the minor’s enrollment by signing the enrolment form.

For NRI minors, a valid Indian passport is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI). If the minor is an Indian resident (not an NRI) and has no document in their name, any valid Proof of Relationship document, like a Birth Certificate, can be used for enrollment under the Head of Family. If the minor possesses a document, a valid Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) document (such as a School ID card) in the child’s name should be used for enrolment. Can I use an international mobile number for my Aadhaar details? Currently, UIDAI only supports Indian mobile numbers. I need to update the address on my Aadhaar application as my passport address is not current. Is it allowed? Yes, it is possible. For NRI applicants, a valid Indian Passport is required as Proof of Identity (PoI). You can provide any other Indian address along with a valid supporting Proof of Address (PoA) from the list approved by UIDAI.