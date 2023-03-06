Govt appoints three members to TS Minorities Commission

Hyderabad: The Government has appointed three members to the Telangana State Minorities Commission. Principal Secretary, Minority Welfare, Ahmed Nadeem issued GoMS 14 under which Mohammad Atharullah (Adilabad), Mohammad Tanveer (Zaheerabad) and Jani Darshan Singh have been appointed as members for three years from the date of orders.

Muhammad Atharullah belongs to Adilabad while Muhammad Tanveer is the son of former minister and former Member of Legislative Council Mohammad Fariduddin.

The government has appointed only three members for the Minority Commission in the first phase, while the previous Commission had six members besides the chairman. It is said that more members will be appointed later.

It may be recalled that the orders were issued on March 3 appointing Tariq Ansari, a young leader from Nizamabad, as the Chairman of the Commission. On the second day of his appointment, three members were appointed by separate orders.

Tariq Ansari, who played a key role in the Telangana movement, is 46 years old and has studied Masters in Business Administration. He will be the youngest Chairman in the history of the Minority Commission. For 22 years, he held several key positions in the BRS and served as in-charge of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Kudangal elections. He has also served as in-charge of the party’s membership drive in Malakpet and Bahadurpura Assembly Constituencies.