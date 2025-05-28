Govt begins sewing machine distribution to minorities in Telangana

Shadnagar: Minority Corporation Chairman Obedullah Kotwal said the Congress government is giving high priority to the welfare of minorities, with major financial support and programs aimed at uplifting disadvantaged communities.

He was speaking at a sewing machine distribution event held in Shadnagar town, where 258 women from minority communities received sewing machines to support self-employment.

The event was organised by the Minority Corporation and attended by local MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and Chairman Obedullah Kotwal, who handed over the machines to the beneficiaries.

Kotwal stated that the government has allocated Rs.250 crore for minority welfare across Telangana. As part of the current initiative, 43,000 economically weak women from minority communities will receive sewing machines to help them become financially independent.