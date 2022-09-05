Govt decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as Kartavyapath: Sources

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th September 2022 7:59 pm IST
New Delhi: The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as ‘Kartavyapath’, sources said on Monday.

NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath,” sources said.

“The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath,” they added.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

