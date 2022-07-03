Rename Ahmedabad to Adanibad: KTR to BJP on renaming Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lashing out at BJP leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das for hinting at changing the city’s name to Bhagyanagar, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that before doing that, the Bharatiya Janata PArty (BJP) should change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad.

The response is supposed to hint at the ruling BJP’s close ties with noted industrialist Gautam Adani.

Ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad, Das had stated that if BJP came to power in the next Assembly elections in Telangana, the capital’s name would be changed to Bhagyanagar.

In fact several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (during the 2020 GHMC elections) have time and again hinted at renaming Hyderabad.

While the BJP has a history of renaming cities (Allahabad to Prayagraj) being the most popular, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been a vocal critic of the same.