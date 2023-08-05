Govt employee unions meet KCR, seek second pay revision

Hyderabad: A delegation comprising representatives from TNGO, TGO, and other organizations, led by State Minister V Srinivas Goud, recently met with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to put forth their demands.

The delegation urged the government to establish a second Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and review the salaries of government employees. A memorandum was submitted outlining their requests.

The representatives also appealed for the announcement of interim relief (IR) from July 1 before the PRC report is received. They also emphasized the importance of justice for employees serving on contract and outsourcing with government workers.

In addition to salary revisions, the delegation demanded the establishment of a trust to safeguard the health of government employees. They called for the implementation of an Employees Health Scheme (EHS) to ensure access to quality medical services.

Another significant demand put forward by the delegation was the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which had been introduced by the central government. They urged the state government to take appropriate action to address this issue.

The representatives also requested an order for the transfer of the land allotted for employees in Gopanpalli Survey No. 37-36 of Rangareddy district to the Bhagyanagar NGO Housing Society.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was also made aware of other challenges faced by government employees. JAC Chairman M Rajendra and Secretary General V Mamta spoke to the media, expressing that Chief Minister KCR responded positively to their memorandum. He assured them of a prompt resolution to all the issues raised and is calling a meeting of employees’ unions in the near future to discuss the matter further.