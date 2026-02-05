Govt invites application for SAIL CMD post

New Delhi: Government headhunter PESB on Thursday invited applications for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

The top post will fall vacant as the term of the present CMD, Amarendu Prakash, is ending on April 2, 2026. Prakash assumed the charge of SAIL Chairman on May 31, 2023.

The appointment will be for a period of five years from the date of joining or upto the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier, as per the notification issued by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

Applicants from public sector banks/financial institutions serving at the Board level for one year on the date of application can also apply for the post.

Besides, applicants can also apply from the armed forces holding a post at the level of Lt General in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy/Air Force on the date of application.

On experience, the notification said that the applicant should possess cumulative experience/ exposure for at least 5 years during the last 10 years in Finance, Business Development, Production or Operations, Marketing or Project Management in a large organisation of repute.

Experience in iron and steel/metal manufacturing/mining will be an added advantage, it said.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is India’s largest public sector steel producer.