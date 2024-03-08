Govt is taking all steps to ensure women move forward: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure that women move forward on the path of development.

He said that the government has launched schemes like free travel for women in TSRTC buses and cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 towards women’s empowerment and economic self-sufficiency.

Greeting women on International Women’s Day, he stated that under ‘Praja Palana’ (people’s rule), the representation and partnership of women has increased.

The Chief Minister wished that women get equal opportunities and rights in all fields. He said for women’s progress, the state government will soon undertake innovative programmes through self-help groups.

He said that the state government will implement more schemes to support women. He exuded confidence that Telangana will attract national attention in undertaking programmes for women’s welfare.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The Governor said in her message that our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect, honour, and worship women as the personification of Goddess “Shakti”.

“We should express our gratitude to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for his unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and gender equality, as exemplified by his instrumental role in passing the Women Reservation Bill 2023. His visionary leadership and dedication to fostering “Nari Shakti” make him a true champion of women’s rights and representation in our democracy,” she said.

The Governor for truly imbibing and implementing the spirit of gender equality and promoting women in decision-making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive society.

“International Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in all walks of life. From family care to nation-building, women are indeed omnipotent. Let us all come together and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in the true spirit of the International Women’s Day-2024 theme – “Invest in women: Accelerate progress.”