Govt junior colleges in Telangana to arrange special classes

Hyderabad: The government and aided junior colleges in Telangana are going to arrange special classes to complete 70 percent of the syllabus before the commencement of intermediate examinations.

On Wednesday, the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has issued direction to all district intermediate education officers and nodal officers in this regard.

Recently, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the schedule for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations.

As per the schedule released by the board, Inter first-year exams will be held from April 20 to May 2 whereas, second-year exams will be conducted from April 21 to May 5. All examinations will be conducted in the morning session i.e., from 9 am to 12 noon.

The intermediate examination 2022 will be conducted based on 70 percent of the total syllabus in each subject. Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had accorded permission to the board to reduce the syllabus by 30 percent.