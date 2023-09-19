Govt likely to table Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

BJP MPs get 'special instructions'

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th September 2023 6:46 am IST
The New Parliament Building (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid speculations that the Women’s Reservation Bill that seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women may be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, sources have said the ruling BJP is gearing up to make it a “grand occasion”.

The proceedings of both the houses — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — will commence in the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

According to sources, the bill was approved in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening, and the government will now present it in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The BJP has also started preparations to make it a big occasion, they said.

Sources also said that the ruling party has asked its MPs from Delhi and neighbouring states to bring women to the national capital in large numbers. It is likely that these women would be taken to the new Parliament as spectators, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address them.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
