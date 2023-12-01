Govt making efforts to bring back 8 Indians on death row in Qatar, says Navy Chief

The Indian nationals were on October 26 given death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 1st December 2023 2:45 pm IST
Govt making efforts to bring back 8 Indians on death row in Qatar, says Navy Chief
Admiral R Hari Kumar

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Friday said the government is putting all-out efforts to bring back eight former naval personnel from Qatar, who were handed death sentence by a Qatari court.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“We are working closely to ensure that their interests are looked after,” Admiral Kumar said at a media briefing.

“The government of India is putting all-out efforts to ensure they are brought back,” he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Qatari court sentences eight ex-Indian Navy officers to death

The Indian nationals were on October 26 given death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence and a higher court in Qatar has already admitted the plea.

The appeal has been filed by the legal team of the detained Indian nationals.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.

Also Read
Qatar accepts India’s plea against death sentence to 8 ex-navy officials

Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month said that it is attaching “high importance” to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

All of the former Navy officers had “unblemished stints” of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions, including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 1st December 2023 2:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button