Govt once again showed failure: Dipke over TET ‘paper leak’

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra TET paper leak once again showed the government’s failure in ensuring the integrity of competitive examinations as he pressed for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a press conference here, Dipke alleged that after the NEET controversy, the cancellation of the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) following a paper leak was another instance of the government’s failure to conduct examinations.

He was referring to the postponement of the TET 2026 in Maharashtra just a day before it was scheduled to take place. The decision was taken after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked, leading to the arrest of three persons from Bhiwandi and the busting of an “inter-state syndicate”.

First NEET, then Maharashtra TET

“First NEET, now Maharashtra TET exam got leaked and called off at the last minute. Students and teachers have been screaming about TET scams since 2017, but the authorities would rather push our youth into a dead end than fix the system,” he said.

“It is clear now; the TET paper leak in Maharashtra proves, whether on the state level or national level, the BJP government can’t conduct even a single exam. All they can do is break political parties and poach MLAs and MPs,” Dipke alleged.

Questioning the source of funds used for political activities, he asked, “Where is the money coming from to buy MPs?”

The Cockroach Janta Party, which started as a digital satirical outfit and has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, has been pressing for Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper leak controversy.

‘Govt not concerned about youth’s future’

Dipke, meanwhile, said the government was not concerned about the future of the youth and appealed to students to raise their voice against the issue.

As part of the campaign demanding Pradhan’s resignation, educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk will join the protest at Jantar Mantar from Sunday and begin an indefinite fast.

The CJP founder had on Friday, June 26, announced the launch of a nationwide “Pradhan Go Back” campaign and called upon students, parents, teachers, farmer groups and civil society organisations to join the protest at Jantar Mantar on June 28.