Govt proposes to refer FCRA bill to joint panel of Parliament

The committee is proposed to be comprised of 31 members, with 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Govt proposes to refer FCRA bill to joint panel of Parliament
Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday (PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday, August 12, proposed to refer the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to a Joint Committee of Parliament for a detailed review and possible suggestions.

The committee is proposed to be comprised of 31 members, with 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

“That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha,” according to the supplementary agenda of the Lok Sabha for August 12.

Subhan Bakery

The Committee shall make a report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026, it said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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