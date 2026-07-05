Govt protecting AIMIM: Union Ministers on Fatima College row

Hyderabad: Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the Congress government in Telangana of “protecting” the AIMIM over allegations that the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus was constructed within the buffer zone of a lake in Hyderabad.

Bandi Sanjay accused the Revanth Reddy government of turning into a mute spectator and asked if the law was above for the Owaisi brothers.

“Why is the Congress government silent on Fatima educational institutions while taking action against others? Why is it delaying its response instead of answering the High Court’s questions? Is there one law for Owaisi and another for everyone else?”

“If the BJP comes to power, we will demolish the Fatima institutions and ensure alternative arrangements for the students studying there.”

Owaisi is challenging the system while the High Court is demanding accountability.



Congress’ support has made Owaisi this bold.



How can he question the High Court after allegedly violating the law?



Court has now given the Congress government one final week to submit all… — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) July 5, 2026

Kishan Reddy said the Congress government is willing to sacrifice the livelihoods of ordinary citizens while going to any extent to protect the AIMIM.The “Fatima institutions episode” exposed what he described as the Congress government’s “vote-bank politics” and the AIMIM’s “double standards”.

Fear of the MIM? Love for the MIM? Or both?



In its lust for commissions from land and real estate deals, the Revanth Reddy Government is willing to sacrifice the livelihoods of ordinary citizens while going to any extent to protect the Majlis party. HYDRAA has become a symbol of… pic.twitter.com/mfxCEEdVG3 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 5, 2026

The allegations came in the wake of the Telangana High Court reportedly taking a serious view of the lack of clarity from government authorities on permissions granted to the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational KG-PG Campus, allegedly constructed within the Salkam Cheruvu lake area in Hyderabad.

The court gave the authority a final opportunity to place all relevant records before it.

Despite repeated observations of the Telangana High Court, questions raised over delays and inaction, and records sought from multiple departments including HYDRAA and the Education Department, the Congress government has failed to act with the same urgency it shows against the common man, he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering here, AIMIM floor leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, who runs educational institutions, defended himself and denied wrongdoing.

“If you demolish one, we will build 10,” he said.

Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational KG-PG Campus is named after his daughter.

With PTI inputs