Govt raises limit for bringing duty-free imported goods to Rs 75,000

New Delhi: The government on Sunday, February 1, raised the limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

Under the Baggage Rules, 2026, notified on Sunday, a resident or a tourist of Indian origin arriving in India other than by land, shall be allowed clearance free of duty articles, up to Rs 75,000, if such articles are carried on the person or in the bona fide accompanied baggage of the passenger.

Also Read 5 major Union Budget 2026 moves by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The new baggage rules, 2026, come into effect from midnight on February 2, replacing a decade-old baggage rule.

A tourist of foreign origin, not being an infant, arriving in India, shall be allowed duty-free clearance of articles up to the value of Rs 25,000. This limit was Rs 15,000 in the Baggage Rule, 2016.

In case of a resident or tourist of Indian origin residing abroad for more than one year, upon return to India, they shall be allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery up to a weight of 40 grams, if brought by a female passenger. The limit will be 20 grams if brought by anyone other than a female passenger in bona fide baggage.

Jewellery, for this Rule, means articles of adornment ordinarily worn by a person, made of gold, silver, platinum, or other such precious metals, whether studded or not.