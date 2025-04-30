Govt revamps NSAB, Ex-RAW chief Alok Joshi appointed as chairman

The NSAB is an advisory body that provides inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th April 2025 6:44 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Alok joshi
Alok Joshi

New Delhi: The government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) — a move that came amid speculations about India’s possible retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in view of its cross border linkages.

It is learnt that former R&AW chief Alok Joshi has been appointed as NSAB chairman.

The NSAB is an advisory body that provides inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat.

MS Creative School

The new members appointed to the NSAB are former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt Gen A K Singh and Rear Admiral (retd) Monty Khanna, people familiar with the matter said.

Former diplomat B Venkatesh Varma and retired IPS Rajiv Ranjan Verma have also been appointed to the NSAB as its members, they said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th April 2025 6:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button