Govt reveals India’s projected population as of July 1

New Delhi: The projected population of India, as on July 1, 2023, is 139 crore according to a report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, population division online publication, World Population Prospectus 2022, the total projected population of China as on July 1, 2023 is 142,56,71,000.

Reply to written question in Lok Sabha

“The projected population of India as on July 1, 2023, as per the report of the technical group on population projections published by the National Commission on Population, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is 139,23,29,000,” he said replying to a written question.

Also Read India home to 2nd largest population of Muslims in world: Murmu

Rai said the intent of the central government for conducting census 2021 was

notified in Gazette of India on March 28, 2019, but due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed.

Muslim population in India to touch 20 crore in 2023

Recently, Union minister of minority affairs Smriti Irani told Lok Sabha that the Muslim population in India is estimated to be 19.7 crores by 2023.

According to the 2011 census, the Muslim community accounted for 14.2 percent of the total population.

Replying to questions asked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mala Roy in LS, Smriti Irani said, “With the country’s projected population in 2023 expected to be 138.8 crores, the government arrived at the estimated Muslim population figure of 19.7 crore using the same 14.2 percent proportion.”

With inputs from PTI