Govt sanctions additional Rs 99 crore for Dakshina Kashi temple

With the latest allocation, the total disbursed funds stand at Rs 249.40 crore.

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Ancient Dakshina Kashi temple under renovation with scaffolding and construction site.

Hyderabad: The state government has sanctioned an additional Rs 99.40 crore for the development and expansion of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple at Vemulawada, also known as Dakshina Kashi.

Earlier, the temple received Rs 50 crore in the 2023–24 Budget and Rs 100 crore in this year’s budget.

With the latest allocation, the total disbursed funds stand at Rs 249.40 crore.

Subhan Bakery

According to officials, nearly 45 per cent of the development works have been completed. The new funds will accelerate the infrastructure works.

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