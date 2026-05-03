Govt says ‘burden eased’ after Cong demands withdrawal of Haj airfare hike 

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday, May 3, demanded the withdrawal of the Haj Committee of India circular raising the Haj airfare by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim, alleging that under the Narendra Modi government, the cost of performing Haj has risen to levels that place the pilgrimage beyond the comfortable reach of ordinary Indian families.

The government, on the other hand, insisted that it has mitigated the burden on pilgrims by negotiating with airlines, restricting the airfare increase to only USD 100.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing reporters, stated that the ministry should not be blamed without understanding the facts.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, “Due to the West Asia crisis, Airlines sought an increase of USD 400 per passenger. Through negotiations, we brought it down to just USD 100 for pilgrims travelling via the Haj Committee of India. For those opting for private operators, the increase is around USD 150.”

“Our effort has been constant to reduce the burden & ensure a smooth & safe #Haj2026 for all,” Rijiju said.

Facts about #Haj 2026



Due to West Asia crisis, Airlines sought an increase of $400 per passenger. Through negotiations, we brought it down to just $100 for pilgrims travelling via the Haj Committee of India.

For those opting for private operators, the increase is around $150.… pic.twitter.com/CNiKtGqVKj — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 3, 2026

The Congress party’s demand follows the Haj Committee of India’s decision to increase airfare this year due to a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices globally. However, the Centre maintains that the rise has been limited through tough negotiations.

Injustice to pilgrims: Opposition parties

The increase in Haj airfares has faced criticism from opposition leaders, who argue that it constitutes “injustice.”

The circular from the Haj Committee of India indicated that, due to the extraordinary circumstances arising from the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, a one-time revision in the airfare for Haj 2026 was approved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

“The revised airfare entails an additional amount of USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims. The decision has been taken in view of pressing requests from airlines for revision of base fare by more than USD 400 on account of the sharp increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, after due examination of facts and consultation with stakeholders,” the circular stated.

Accordingly, all Haj pilgrims this year are required to deposit Rs 10,000 towards the differential airfare by May 15, it added.

In a post on X, Congress MP and general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain said that on April 28, 2026, the Ministry of Minority Affairs issued a circular demanding an additional payment from every Haj pilgrim, payable by May 15. He claimed that this demand was made without prior notice, without consultation, and without justification commensurate with its timing.

“Pilgrims had already paid in full across multiple instalments over many months. Many of them are elderly. Many are already in Saudi Arabia to perform the Haj. The hardship they face is not only financial. It is the direct consequence of mismanagement, and it is the experience of being treated as a revenue consideration rather than as citizens entitled to basic protection and dignity,” the Congress leader said.

What makes this demand particularly difficult to accept is the cost that pilgrims had already borne before this circular was issued, Hussain asserted, adding that under the current government, the cost of performing Haj has risen to levels that place this pilgrimage beyond the comfortable reach of ordinary Indian families.

On April 28, 2026, the Ministry of Minority Affairs issued a circular demanding an additional payment from every Haj pilgrim, payable by May 15. This demand was made without prior notice, without consultation, and without justification commensurate with its timing. Pilgrims had… pic.twitter.com/h636IFB4YO — Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, M P (@NasirHussainINC) May 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, tagging videos of pilgrims hailing the arrangements by the government in Saudi Arabia while on Haj, said that such appreciation reflects the continued commitment to Haj management, ensuring every pilgrim receives timely care, support and dignity throughout the journey.