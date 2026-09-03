Govt school roof collapses in Karnataka, 6 students injured

All the six students who sustained minor injuries in the incident are safe and are being provided appropriate treatment at a hospital.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Government school roof collapses in Karnataka
Government school roof collapses in Karnataka

Bagalkote(Karnataka): The concrete roof of a government school collapsed while classes were underway at Mugallolli Tanda here on Wednesday, September 3, injuring six students, officials said.

All the six students who sustained minor injuries in the incident are safe and are being provided appropriate treatment at a hospital, Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Bale said in a statement.

The CEO said the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) has been directed to immediately repair the damaged portion of the school building.

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The Deputy Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DDPI) visited the hospital to monitor the condition and treatment of the injured students, he said.

Parents, who had raised concerns over the dilapidated condition of the school, have demanded permanent repairs and adequate safety measures.

The administration has been directed to take up the repair work on an urgent basis, Bale said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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