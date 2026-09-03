Govt school roof collapses in Karnataka, 6 students injured

Bagalkote(Karnataka): The concrete roof of a government school collapsed while classes were underway at Mugallolli Tanda here on Wednesday, September 3, injuring six students, officials said.

All the six students who sustained minor injuries in the incident are safe and are being provided appropriate treatment at a hospital, Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Bale said in a statement.

Karnataka: Roof of a govt school in Mugaloli Thanda in Bagalkot taluk collapsed while students were studying on Wednesday.



Six children sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Parents have sought permanent repairs & safety measures, citing the… pic.twitter.com/9nsDD6eUY8 — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) September 2, 2026

The CEO said the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) has been directed to immediately repair the damaged portion of the school building.

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The Deputy Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DDPI) visited the hospital to monitor the condition and treatment of the injured students, he said.

Parents, who had raised concerns over the dilapidated condition of the school, have demanded permanent repairs and adequate safety measures.

The administration has been directed to take up the repair work on an urgent basis, Bale said.