Govt schools in India down by nearly 18,000 over last five years: Data

Telangana saw a rise of 42 schools.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th February 2026 4:58 pm IST
government school in Uttarakhand
Representational image

Over the past five years, government schools in India have declined to 18,727, while private unaided schools have astonishingly risen by 8,475 in just one year.

This data was shared by the Union Minister of Education, Jayant Chaudhary, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, February 4.

He was replying to a question by Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas, who sought details about the number of government schools currently functioning and closed in the country.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Brittas had asked for state-wise figures for the last five years, how many private schools opened during the same period and enrolment data of government schools at the time of closure.

Chaudhary told the Upper House that government schools in India have declined from 10,32,019 in 2020–21 to 10,13,322 in 2024–25 over five years.

Madhya Pradesh saw 6,902 government schools shut down, making it the highest in the tally. The central Indian state was followed by Jammu and Kashmir at 4,382, Assam at 2,008, Odisha at 1,631 and Himachal Pradesh at 1,116.

MS Admissions 2026-27
State2020-212024-25Decline
Madhya Pradesh99,15292,2506,902
Jammu & Kashmir23,16718,7854,382
Assam46,74944,7412,008
Odisha50,25648,6251,631
Himachal Pradesh15,39114,2751,116
Karnataka49,79148,844947
Maharashtra65,73464,884850
West Bengal83,37982,154-1,225
Haryana14,56314,338-225
Andhra Pradesh45,14544,886-259

In Rajasthan, 1,342 government schools have sprung up over the last five years, followed by Bihar at 765. Telangana saw a rise of 42 schools.

State/UT2020-212024-25Increase
Rajsthan 68,81370,155765
Chhattisgarh48,61948,827208
Manipur2,8782,95274
Mizoram2,5582,61759
Bihar75,55576,3201,342
Sikkim8518576
Tamil Nadu37,58937,62637
Telangana30,01530,05742
Uttar Pradesh137,068137,172104

Minister Chaudhary quoted the Concurrent List of the Constitution, saying decisions regarding education, including opening and closure of government schools, staff, funds, etc, falls on the state governments and Union Territory administrations.

Brittas, in his X platform, flagged the decline of government schools across India, raising concerns about how this can impact the education of children from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

“Public education is shrinking. Private schooling is expanding,” said Brittas.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th February 2026 4:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button