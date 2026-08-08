Govt studying RSS before deciding next step: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday, August 8, said the government would act against the RSS within the legal framework and indicated that it was studying the organisation and its history before deciding its next course of action.

Speaking to reporters here, he asserted that he would bring the RSS within the “legal framework”.

When reporters asked Priyank whether he had received a reply to his letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on several issues, including the registration of the organisation, he laughed it off and said he had not expected a response.

“I had told you that it would not come, hadn’t I? I also told you that we would deal with it properly. Whatever we do has to be within the legal framework,” the minister said.

“They (RSS) are outside the legal framework. I will bring them within it,” he said.

Also Read What use is your apology? Kharge slams PTI for misreporting

Priyank said it had been around one-and-a-half months since he raised the issue and that the government needed time to study the RSS and its history before proceeding.

“We need to study and understand their 100-year history. They themselves are unaware of their own history,” he said.

Taking a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Kharge said, “Now, apparently, he met some Gen-Z people recently. Is it about supporting them after beating them up?”

He also questioned the RSS’s authority to issue certificates of patriotism or treason.

“They themselves are not registered. They certify others,” the minister said.

“Can I decide whether someone is a patriot or a traitor? Who are they to decide that? Who are they to go around issuing such certificates?” he asked.

Asked what action the government would take if there was no response to his letter, Priyank said it would proceed as planned but declined to disclose details.

“Yes, we will. I will speak after giving them the letter. If I discuss everything here, what surprise or legal element will remain?” he said.