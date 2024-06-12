Govt to ensure ease of living for all citizens: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘ease of living’ for its citizens and will continue to take further steps in this regard, as she took charge of the ministry under Modi 3.0.

She was greeted at the office in North Block by Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan and other secretaries of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs and was briefed on the ongoing policy issues.

The Finance Minister said that the strong leadership and development-oriented governance in the last 10 years have driven transformative changes across various sectors and created a robust and resilient economy.

She also stated that the reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India. She also highlighted India’s commendable growth story in recent years amidst global challenges and noted that there is an optimistic economic outlook for the coming years.

The Finance Minister urged the departments to advance the NDA government’s development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

She added that the government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and the citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy.