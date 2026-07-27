Govt to introduce Public Examinations Amendment Bill

New Delhi: The Union government will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament on Monday, July 27, as part of its legislative agenda to further strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will table the Bill, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. A government notification regarding its introduction has already been issued.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet’s approval on Friday of a Bill and related provisions designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud, according to official sources. The proposed legislation is expected to be taken up in Parliament next week.

The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

Also Read Pralhad Joshi takes charge as Union Education Minister

As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences.

Earlier, in a video message posted on his official X account, Prime Minister Modi said the Central government had prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and severe punishments for those involved in paper leak cases. He also posted, “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!”

Expressing concern over the impact of examination irregularities, the Prime Minister said paper leaks cause immense distress to students and their families. He noted that over the past two-and-a-half months, the Union government has taken several measures that led to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible for such offences.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of students, the Prime Minister said all available resources were mobilised to ensure examinations for nearly 22 lakh (2.2 million) candidates were conducted without delay.