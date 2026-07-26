Pralhad Joshi takes charge as Union Education Minister

Joshi was appointed education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Pralhad Joshi
Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has taken charge, officials said on Sunday, July 26.

Joshi was appointed education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday, July, 25.

Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister.

Subhan Bakery

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said it was not a matter of “individual prestige” for him, and that he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded over the last 10 days.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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