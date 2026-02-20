Govt trifurcated Hyderabad civic body to ‘please’ AIMIM: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday, February 19, launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress in Telangana, alleging that the state government trifurcated the GHMC to “please” the AIMIM.

He also charged that Congress is using “Telangana’s income” to promote the party in the country.

Terming the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) as “Telangana Corruption, Collection, Commission Congress”, Kumar alleged that he is collecting evidence against the corruption of “Congress ministers”.

Speaking to reporters here after an independent corporator from Karimnagar joined BJP, he said the Congress, BRS and AIMIM tried to stall the BJP in the recent municipal elections.

“People of Hyderabad are angry that the Chief Minister (A Revanth Reddy) has handed over (Hyderabad) to AIMIM as if it is his ancestral property. Public opinion was not taken. Views of local MP and MLAs were not obtained. No all-party meeting was held. It was unilateral. Nothing is more shameless than trifurcating as per the orders of Darussalam (AIMIM headquarters here),” he said.

The chief minister has so far not stated the reason for trifurcating the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into Cyberabad, Greater Hyderabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations, said Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home.

With the trifurcation of GHMC, the Revanth Reddy government has conspired to divide votes and the Hindu community in view of people of Hyderabad becoming a vote bank to make BJP win the upcoming civic body elections in the city, he said.

The corporations of Mumbai and Chennai have not been divided despite their huge populations and budgets, he said.

The Congress government is trying to appease a community and it has “become a pawn in the hands of a party” for the sake of power, he alleged.

The government should present facts on implementation of its election promises, including Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to poor women, Rs 4,000 social security pensions to senior citizens and large scale job creation, he said.

Some IAS officials are helping the ministers in their corruption, he claimed.

“We have it all. From whom you have taken commissions. With regard to many ministers, we have audio records also,” he said.

The BJP would take up agitations against ministers and hold agitations at their offices, homes and in their constituencies, he said.

Alleging that the ministers tried to stall BJP, including in the recent municipal elections, he claimed that the party would expose the ministers in front of their homes.

Claiming that the Narendra Modi government would be in power till the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ is achieved in 2047, he said Congress would not be in power in any state in the country in 2029.

The BJP would win whenever elections are held for the three municipal corporations in Hyderabad and other corporations, including Warangal and Khammam.

He further alleged a tacit understanding between the BRS and Congress in the recent municipal elections for sharing power, including “a person of the stature of Chief Minister”.

However, BRS corporators offered to support the BJP “if need be” though the regional party’s leadership sought to support Congress, he claimed.