Govt using ID cards to spread religious hatred: Imran Masood

Saharanpur: Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday, January 27, attacked the government over what he termed “strange and disturbing” circumstances in the country, where citizens are being forced to prove their credentials as voters, residents and even followers of a particular faith.

Speaking to reporters, Masood said the situation has become bizarre. He noted that even religious leaders are now being asked to prove their identity. “If you are a Shankaracharya, you are asked to prove that as well,” he said, adding that such actions amount to a grave insult to religious heads.

Masood was referring to notice issued by the Mela administration in Prayagraj to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati for using the title of ‘Shankaracharya’. “What could be a bigger insult to a Shankaracharya than this?” he said.

The Congress MP alleged that regimes claiming to practice politics in the name of saints and sages are the ones meting out the most insults to them.

Referring to Gangotri Dham, Masood described it as a sacred Hindu site where Muslims have traditionally not gone. He said imposing identity checks in such places is an attempt to spread “poison” in society.

“The atmosphere is being shaped in such a way that first you must prove you are a Hindu to enter a temple. Earlier, it was about proving citizenship; now it is about proving religion,” he said.

Masood alleged that after the use of bulldozers against mosques, madrasas and ancient centuries-old dargahs, temples are now also being targeted.

“Shankaracharyaji himself has stated that 150 temples were demolished in Varanasi. On what basis then do you call yourselves Sanatani?” he said.

The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to divert attention from core issues like employment, education and the economy by spreading hatred and creating conflict among different castes.