Govt will deal with anarchists sternly: Nitin Nabin on CJP stir

New Delhi: BJP President Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the CJP of attempting to destabilise the country with the backing of foreign forces, and asserted that the government will deal sternly with their “ill intentions,” while the party workers will foil their design on the ground.

Speaking to reporters here, Nabin alleged that Gandhi, Kejriwal and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are resorting to create anarchy because they “cannot digest the country’s progress” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“An attempt is being made to create a state of anarchy in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the country and its 140 crore people. Who is doing this? There are two anarchic groups, one led by ‘INDI Alliance’ leader Rahul Gandhi, and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal and his associate CJP,” he added.

The BJP chief claimed both groups are trying to compete with each other to prove who is the “greater anarchist”, and said they must clearly understand that the people of India are fully aware of their objectives.

“I give a clear warning to you today that the ‘bikau’ politics you are pursuing and attempting to destabilise India in collusion with foreign forces will never succeed. I warn you today that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the patriotic people of this country will give you a fitting reply,” Nabin said.

“The Government of India will deal sternly with the situation as you attempt to stoke tension, and BJP workers, remaining firmly among the people, will thwart these designs of yours,” he added.

Nabin alleged that Gandhi and Kejriwal are trying to destabilise the country and its economic progress to fulfil their political ambitions in “collusion” with the foreign forces.

“They are challenging the country’s democracy because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the helm with the people’s mandate and trust in his favour,” he charged.

“When the people have rejected you and democracy punished you, instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you hatched a plan to destabilise this country. You are doing this to serve your political objectives and at the behest of foreign forces,” the BJP leader said.

Hitting out at Gandhi and Kejriwal, Nabin said challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution and resorting to lies amounts to insulting the people’s mandate.

“The person whom the people of the country have given their mandate and in whom they have placed their trust is leading the nation. Your repeated electoral defeats in the states and the resulting desperation suggest that you do not want the country to move forward peacefully,” the BJP president said.

Nabin said that the BJP-NDA under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has liberated the country from “an atmosphere of fear” and ended “terrorism and Naxalism” from their very roots over the past 12 years.

“Yet, there are still individuals with an ‘urban naxal’ mindset who are intent on destabilising the country, ” he said, adding, “Rahul Gandhi ji, your ambitions will never succeed. All the patriots and nationalists will come together and thwart your plans.”

Without taking names, Nabin slammed Kejriwal, Gandhi and other opposition leaders for using “contemptuous words” for those holding the highest positions in the country, asserting that people of the country will “punish” them.

He also asserted that the country’s youth will reject the “so-called leadership” of the CJP for their “derogatory words” against those holding high positions in the country.

“India’s youth are connected to India’s culture and its democracy. They are committed to the Indian Constitution. That is precisely why the people of India will never accept those words of yours,” Nabin added.

The BJP president said Prime Minister Modi is dedicated to building a ‘New India’ with people of the country showing faith in him.

“We clearly state to the people of India that we are fully committed to the nation’s development. We will ensure peace and progress and all of us will work together to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat, while dealing sternly with any forces, whether domestic or foreign, that seek to undermine it,” he added.