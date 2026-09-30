Govt will fast-track development, welfare works: Keralam CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
Govt will fast-track development, welfare works: Keralam CM
Keralam CM VD Satheesan. PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday, September 30, said the government will expedite measures to carry forward key development and welfare initiatives in the state.

Satheesan, in an ‘X’ post, said that as a step in that direction, review and board meetings of various government organisations working in the field of social security, welfare of expatriates, conservation of heritage, etc, were held during the day to assess the progress of various initiatives undertaken by them.

Meetings were held with the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL), the Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited (OKIHL), the NORKA Roots Board and the Muziris Heritage Project Board, he said.

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Besides that, a review meeting of the land law reforms was also convened, he said.

“Measures to ensure social security, diaspora empowerment, heritage conservation, and people-centric land administration reforms will be actively expedited and carried forward,” he said in the post.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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