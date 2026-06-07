Govt would pay ‘political price’: Sharad Pawar on LPG price hike

Kolhapur: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday, June 7, criticised the Centre over rising prices, claiming the government would pay a “political price” as frequent hikes in essential commodities were burdening the common man.

People across the country were facing hardship due to inflation, the former Union minister claimed and questioned the government’s stand that price rise was under control.

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the BJP of abandoning its earlier stand on price rise, and said the ruling party was no longer showing the same concern for issues affecting ordinary people as it had done while in the opposition.

Domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.

The increase follows a Rs 60-per-cylinder hike on March 7 after the conflict in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies and drove up international fuel prices.

Asked about the latest LPG price hike, Pawar said, “The prime minister says inflation is being controlled. Control means subjecting people to step-by-step shock. Those responsible will have to pay a political price.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state over the latest increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices.

In a statement, Wadettiwar said BJP leaders used to stage protests whenever cooking gas prices were increased during the UPA regime, but remained silent despite repeated hikes in fuel and LPG prices since coming to power.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices have risen sharply over the past few months and petrol, diesel and CNG prices have also witnessed multiple revisions in recent years, he noted.

Inflation was severely affecting household budgets and placing an additional burden on middle-class and economically weaker families, the Congress leader claimed.