Govt’s ONDC reaches 50K restaurants, takes on Zomato-Swiggy dominance

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2023 12:33 pm IST
Govt’s ONDC reaches 50K restaurants, takes on Zomato-Swiggy dominance

New Delhi: Giving a tough fight to Zomato-Swiggy dominance in online food delivery market, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the government, on Monday said that 50,000 restaurants are now live for placing online orders on the Open Network, across 172 cities.

The number of restaurants on the Open Network shot up from 500 in February 2023 to 50,000 in August 2023, depicting exponential growth.

Also Read
China’s Alibaba, S. Korea’s Naver launch GPT rival AI models

“What started with our first order in September 2022, the Network has onboarded over 50,000 restaurants till now. As we continue to grow and expand, we are excited about the future of online food delivery in the ecommerce ecosystem and our role in shaping it,” said T. Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC.

MS Education Academy

ONDC said that Seller Network Participants (NPs) are central to this achievement, like Magicpin, uEngage, Bitsila, EkSecond, Growth Falcons, Mystore, nStore, and eSamudaay.

ONDC aims to double the restaurant count by the end of 2023. Consumers can order food online on the ONDC Network via Buyer Apps including Paytm, Pincode, Magicpin, Mystore among others.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2023 12:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button