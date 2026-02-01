Grammy Awards 2026: Star nominees, power-packed performances and more

Hyderabad: The global music industry is gearing up for the spectacular Grammy Awards 2026, which will unfold at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With chart-topping nominees and high-energy performances lined up, this year’s show promises to be a grand celebration of talent and creativity.

Leading the nominations is rap heavyweight Kendrick Lamar, making him one of the strongest contenders of the evening. Pop icon Taylor Swift continues her Grammy dominance with major nominations, while global stars Billie Eilish, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo are also in the race for top honours.

Apart from the nominees, the performance lineup is equally exciting. K-pop sensation Rosé is set to deliver a much-anticipated solo act, a moment that is expected to resonate strongly with Indian fans of Korean music. Pop superstar Lady Gaga is also scheduled to take the stage, along with chart-topper Justin Bieber. Rising pop star Sabrina Carpenter and soulful British singer Olivia Dean are among the other performers expected to light up the night.

Hosting the ceremony once again is comedian Trevor Noah, whose humour and charm add sparkle to the grand event.

From emotional acceptance speeches to viral red-carpet fashion, the Grammys are more than just awards they are a global cultural moment. For Indian audiences following the action online and on television, Grammy Awards 2026 promises a night of glamour, surprises and unforgettable music magic.