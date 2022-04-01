Grammys 2022: Kanye West’s performance suspended

Washington: After being barred to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the producers of the show teased if the rapper would be present at the ceremony.

Kanye West’s performance at the CBS’ 64th Annual Grammy Awards was scrapped following his online posts.

For the unversed, Kanye West has won 22 Grammys in his more than a decade long career.

Earlier, a representative for the artist confirmed to Variety, claiming that the artist’s team received a phone call on Friday night informing him he had been “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his “concerning online behaviour.”

However, in a recent conversation with Variety, Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events, punted the disciplinary question to the academy and said, “It’s live television. Anything can happen and usually does. We’ll be ready.”

Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours this week after posting a racial slur directed at ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post after Noah discussed the ongoing feud between West, his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian Pete Davidson, on his show.

Meanwhile, Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards ceremony. The award ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, as per Variety.

Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra will be performing at the ceremony along with Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, and others.

The list of artists set to appear on the live CBS telecast also includes Maverick City Music, Aymee Nuviola and Billy Strings, who are lined up for “special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast,” per the Grammys’ statement obtained by Variety.

The producers will also highlight three musical genres — gospel/Christian, tropical Latin and bluegrass — that are traditionally not a part of the show.

A special tribute to Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins is also in the works.