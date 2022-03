Grand Mosque of Bursa which is also known as Bursa Olu Mosque is one of the most magnificent mosques in Turkey.

It was built by Sultan Yildrim Bayazid between 1396 and 1400 after the Bursa came under Ottoman rule.

Bursa Olu Mosque is one of the multi-domed monumental structures among early Ottoman Structures built on 3165 square meters of land. It is one of the largest mosques which is covered with 20 domes on 12 pillars.

The top of the dome above the mosque is open. It provides air circulation