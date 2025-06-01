Grant permission to increase PG medical seats in Telangana: Min to NMC

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has called on the National Medical Commission (NMC) to grant permissions for increasing postgraduate (PG) medical seats in the state, citing the growing mismatch between the number of MBBS and PG seats as a major hurdle for students.

The minister met Dr. BN Gangadhar, chairman of the NMC, at Begumpet Tourism Plaza during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, May 31.

He highlighted the challenges faced by students due to the inadequate number of PG seats relative to the surge in MBBS admissions.

Rajanarsimha also requested necessary exemptions for faculty adjustments and building requirements, given the rapid expansion of medical colleges across the state.

“With the establishment of a large number of medical colleges in a short span, we need flexibility in faculty recruitment and infrastructure development to maintain quality standards,” said Rajanarsimha.

The minister also raised concerns about stipends for medical students, pointing out that private medical college managements are often creating obstacles for students in receiving their stipends.

He urged the NMC to take action on this issue and submitted a petition from students to Dr. Gangadhar, who responded positively to the minister’s requests.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina, former NMC member Dr. Suryanarayana Raju, Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Nandakumar Reddy, and DME (Academic) Shiva Ram Prasad.

Dialogue with students and faculty

Later in the day, Dr. Gangadhar visited Osmania Medical College, where he met with postgraduate students and faculty.

The session, organised by Principal Raja Rao and Superintendent Rakesh Sahay, focused on gathering feedback for reforms in medical education.

Dr. Gangadhar emphasised that the NMC is committed to improving the quality of medical education through ongoing reforms.

He encouraged students and faculty to actively participate in the process of upgrading standards in the field.