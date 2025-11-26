GRAP Stage-3 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR amid slight improvement in air quality

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday revoked the Stage-3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, after the air quality showed improvement in the last three days.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality index (AQI) stood at 327 and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that the air will remain in the “very poor” category.

However, the CAQM said actions under Stage-1 and Stage-2 of the modified GRAP, notified on November 21, will continue and be strictly monitored across the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure that the pollution levels do not deteriorate again.

The CAQM’s order said the Sub-Committee on the GRAP reviewed the air quality situation and noted the recent improvement, leading to the withdrawal of the November 11 directions that had triggered the Stage-3 measures.

Measures under GRAP Stage-2 will now be applicable across the city, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

With the withdrawal of the Stage-3 measures, the 50 per cent work-from-home system mandated for offices has been discontinued and the hybrid mode of classes being followed by schools has also been revoked, Sirsa said in a post on X.

मैं सभी दिल्लीवासियों को सूचित करना चाहता हूँ कि CAQM के आदेश अनुसार दिल्ली में अब GRAP-3 की पाबंदियाँ हटा दी गई हैं और राजधानी में GRAP-2 लागू है।



इसी के तहत दफ़्तरों में 50% Work From Home की व्यवस्था खत्म कर दी गई है और स्कूलों में चल रहा हाइब्रिड मोड भी अब बंद कर दिया गया… pic.twitter.com/dNhm6hxXUy — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 26, 2025

The Stage-3 restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work and stone crushing and mining activities.

BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are restricted in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Stage 3 also entails a ban on older diesel goods vehicles in Delhi, while schools up to Class 5 shift to a hybrid mode and offices may operate with 50 per cent staff in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM’s order said the construction and demolition sites that were closed due to violations will not be allowed to resume work unless specifically permitted by the commission.

The CAQM directed all implementing agencies to maintain strict vigilance and intensify actions under Stage-1 and Stage-2.

During winters, Delhi-NCR enforces restrictions under the GRAP, which categorises the air quality into four stages — Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.