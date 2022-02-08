Greece invalidates 324,000 Covid vaccine certificates

Athens: The Covid-19 vaccination certificates of 324,000 people in Greece who did not take their booster shots have became invalid, the government announced.

According to current regulations in Greece, the vaccination certificates are valid for seven months from the day of the second vaccination for those who received the double-dose vaccines, and three months for those with single-shot vaccines, reports Xinhua news agency.

Booster shots may be administered three months after a completed vaccination.

Marios Themistocleous, General Secretary of the Primary Health Care at the Greek Ministry of Health, said at a press briefing that these people’s vaccination certificates will become valid again until they receive a booster shot.