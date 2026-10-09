Grotesque weaponisation of award: Israel on Nobel Peace Prize win

Tel Aviv: Israel responded with sharp remarks after former United Nations (UN) human rights chief Navanethem “Navi” Pillay won the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it the grotesque weaponisation of the award.

South African-born Pillay, 85, on Friday, October 9, was recognised for her efforts to promote peace and international law, having served as a judge in the International Court of Justice.

She had led a UN panel that stated that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza against Palestinians, findings which were dismissed by the Israeli government.

Following the announcement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry took to social media, denouncing the Nobel committee for rewarding the “biggest lie of the 21st century”.

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“If there were an award for lies, hatred, and blood libels, Navi Pillay wouldn’t just be a contender. She’d be a frontrunner,” the ministry wrote on X.

‘Biggest lie’

It said that Pillay’s role in the relentless, politically motivated “demonisation” of Israel and “promotion of genoLIE” speaks volumes.

“Awarding Pillay the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t recognition of justice,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, adding that it was “grotesque weaponisation of an award to legitimise anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.”

Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell, it added.

Goebbels was one of Adolf Hitler’s closest, devoted followers, known for his public speaking, where he often voiced severe antisemitic views.

‘Pillay’s work a source of hope, inspiration’

The Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, said Pillay’s work “is a source of hope and inspiration to all those who seek to bring about a more peaceful world.

“At a time when the number of wars and conflicts is rising, and when judges and institutions of international law are under political attack, the Nobel Committee wishes to issue a reminder that the ability to resolve conflicts without force or violence is dependent on the international rule of law,” the committee wrote in a news release.

Pillay was informed about the win in Nuremberg, Germany, where she was attending a human rights lawyers conference. A video posted by Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard shows Pillay’s genuine reaction after she was given the news.

“Thank you very much,” she said. “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” she quipped, referring to US President Donald Trump, who has long coveted the prize and recently said that he deserves the world’s most prestigious award.